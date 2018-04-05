4 university staffers shot dead in central Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

A research assistant shot dead four staffers of a university and injured three others in central Turkey, according to security officials, Anadolu Agency reports.

The incident took place at Osmangazi University in Eskisehir province, where Volkan B. -- the research assistant -- allegedly killed Deputy Dean Mikail Yalcin, faculty Secretary Fatih Ozmutlu, Research Assistant Yasir Armagan, and Associate Professor Serdar Caglak, said the officials, who refused to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspect has been arrested while the motive behind the killings is yet to be ascertained, the sources added, according to AzerTag.

The university Rector, Hasan Gonen, told Anadolu Agency Volkan B. first went to the room of the faculty dean, who was not there, and then shot the faculty secretary.

“Later, he shot our vice dean, associate professor and a research assistant. Security guards followed him after he left the building with the gun, and police apprehended him after a brief chase,” Gonen said.

Governor Ozdemir Cakacak said the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in the province had appointed three prosecutors to probe the incident.

Turkey’s Supreme Board of Education (YOK) said the investigation had begun.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later met YOK head Yekta Sarac, who briefed him about the attack.

News.Az

