43 thousand tree saplings and 150 kg of seeds brought from Türkiye will be planted in Jabrayil

“Türkiye has sent 43 thousand tree saplings and 150 kg seeds to Azerbaijan,” said Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan Jahit Baghchi, News.az reports.

According to him, 43 thousand tree saplings and 150 kg of seeds were brought from Türkiye to Azerbaijan for the “Forest Training Center and Friendship Forest” to be set up in Jabrayil with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Türkiye.

“We become breath for the future, add power to our fraternity,” stressed the ambassador.

