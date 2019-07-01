+ ↺ − 16 px

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is underway in Baku.

Report informs that high-level officials from UNESCO member states, including prime ministers, deputy prime ministers, culture, environment, tourism ministers, as well as heads of international organizations, heads of UNESCO advisory bodies, permanent representatives to about 70 UNESCO countries and specialists in architecture, heritage and environment are attending the event.

During the session, 36 candidate nominees will be reviewed by the member states to be inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List. 28 of the nominated files belong to the cultural site, while are natural and 2 are mixed (nature and cultural) monuments.

The agenda of the session includes the hearing of the report on the implementation of the budget for 2018-2019, discussions on the budget proposal for the World Heritage Fund for 2020-2021, listening to reports of advisory bodies, nomination process of nominated files for inscription on the World Heritage List and the discussion on the protection of monuments included in the list.

Notably, besides the Maiden Tower and the Shirvanshahs Palace Complex, Icheri Sheher Historical and Architectural Reserve and the Gobustan State Historical and Artistic Reserve are included in the World Heritage List.

