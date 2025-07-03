450 illegal immigrants arrested in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian authorities have arrested 450 undocumented foreign nationals during a 72-hour operation in the city of Shahrud, aimed at enhancing local security and stability, according to the Shahrud Police Department.

Colonel Alireza Shaeini, the city's police chief, announced the operation during a press briefing on Wednesday night, stating that the arrests were made through intelligence-driven monitoring efforts, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

"The goal of this operation was to ensure lasting peace and security for the residents of Shahrud," Colonel Shaeini said. He confirmed that all individuals detained have been transferred to the Semnan detention center and will be deported from Iran.

The colonel also urged local citizens to support public safety efforts by reporting the presence of undocumented foreign nationals in their communities.

The large-scale operation highlights Iran's ongoing efforts to manage migration and border control amid growing regional security concerns.

