4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum kicks off

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), held for the fourth time in the Turkish resort city of the same name under the patronage of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and hosted by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, officially began on Friday with global leaders in attendance.

This weekend, the city will feel a large diplomatic presence during the three-day gathering, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Known for hosting millions of tourists annually, Antalya has previously welcomed world leaders for major events such as G20 and NATO summits. This will be the fourth time the city hosts the forum.

The forum, which Erdogan will also attend, will take place at the NEST Congress and Exhibition Center in the Belek Tourism Area. This year’s forum will be organized around the main theme "Owning Diplomacy in a Divided World."

Necessary preparations have been taken across the city for the high-level guests who will stay at hotels in Belek, where the forum is taking place.

Tight security measures have been taken around the airport, Belek Tourism Center, and the NEST Congress and Exhibition Center, where the forum will be held.

The center, where sessions, bilateral meetings, and press conferences will take place, has been prepared with stands set up by participating institutions and organizations, including Anadolu.

An exhibition stand has also been prepared by the African Cultural House.

Expected to attend the forum are more than 20 heads of state and government, over 50 foreign ministers, more than 70 other government ministers, around 60 senior representatives of international organizations, and over 4,000 guests, including students.

On Thursday, Antalya Governor Hulusi Sahin welcomed Umaro Sissoco Embalo, president of the West African nation of Guinea-Bissau, the first to arrive for the forum.

