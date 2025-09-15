5 killed, 43 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine in past 24 hours

At least five civilians were killed and 43 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on Sept. 15.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, Russia launched 84 Shahed-type attack and decoy drones and three S-300 missiles overnight. Air defenses downed 59 drones, but 22 drones and three missiles hit 13 locations nationwide, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Donetsk Oblast: Two killed and 20 injured, including six in Kramatorsk, after an aerial bomb strike, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Sumy Oblast: Twelve people were wounded while harvesting wheat after a missile hit the field.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Two killed and two injured in 607 strikes on 17 settlements, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Kherson Oblast: One killed, two injured, and seven homes damaged, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Chernihiv Oblast: Four firefighters injured while battling a blaze at a critical infrastructure site.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: A 63-year-old woman injured, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Mykolaiv Oblast: A 68-year-old man injured by FPV drone strikes, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

Kharkiv Oblast: A 67-year-old man injured, Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed.

The latest attacks highlight Russia’s ongoing escalation against civilian infrastructure, even as Moscow continues to reject international calls for an unconditional ceasefire.

