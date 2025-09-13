Russia launches 164 drones and missile strike on Ukraine amid YES conference

Air defense at work in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in the evening of Jan. 17, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)

Russia launched 164 drones and an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile at Ukraine overnight on September 13, as European leaders gathered in Kyiv for the annual Yalta European Strategy (YES) conference.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 137 drones across the country’s north, south, east, and central regions, though a missile and 27 drones hit nine locations. No casualties have been reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This attack follows a record 810 drones launched by Russia on September 7 and comes days after roughly 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace, prompting NATO member Poland to shoot them down for the first time. The incidents have heightened European concerns over drone defense and the potential activation of NATO’s Article 5.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, visiting Kyiv for the conference, discussed defense coordination with President Volodymyr Zelensky. Other European officials, including the U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and French, German, and Italian representatives, joined discussions on shared security, Ukraine’s EU and NATO accession, and pressure on Moscow.

Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak highlighted Ukraine’s role in shaping a new European security system, calling participating nations the “coalition of the willing.”

News.Az