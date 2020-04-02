Yandex metrika counter

5 killed when truck plows into cars at checkpoint in southern Turkey

A truck with failed brakes crashed into cars at a police checkpoint in southern Turkey Thursday. Five people were killed and 15 others were injured in the accident in İskenderun, a district of Hatay province, according to Daily Sabah.

The truck was heading to the district when it crashed into vehicles that had stopped at the checkpoint. It only came to a halt when the driver crashed into a wall of a nearby sports hall. The police launched an investigation into the incident.

News.Az


