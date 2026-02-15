A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the coast of the Kuril Islands
Source: Istock
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 was recorded off the coast of the Kuril Islands.
Вata on the seismic event was published on the website of the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, News.Az reports.
According to his data, the epicenter was located 599 km southwest of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and 285 km southwest of Severo-Kurilsk. The epicenter was located at a depth of approximately 55 km.
There were no reports of possible damage or casualties. Details of the incident are being clarified.
By Salman Rahimli