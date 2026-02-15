Yandex metrika counter

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the coast of the Kuril Islands

  • World
  • Share
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the coast of the Kuril Islands
Source: Istock

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 was recorded off the coast of the Kuril Islands.

Вata on the seismic event was published on the website of the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, News.Az reports.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

According to his data, the epicenter was located 599 km southwest of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and 285 km southwest of Severo-Kurilsk. The epicenter was located at a depth of approximately 55 km.

There were no reports of possible damage or casualties. Details of the incident are being clarified.


News.Az 

By Salman Rahimli

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      