5,000 companies with Turkish capital operate in Azerbaijan - KOBIA chairman

Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) Orkhan Mammadov revealed that there are presently 5,000 companies with Turkish capital operating in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

During a public hearing on "Cooperation with Turkish Business Associations," he emphasized that 4,000 of these companies are currently active.

In reciprocal collaboration, Mammadov highlighted the presence of over 2,600 Azerbaijani companies in Türkiye.

