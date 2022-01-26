53rd Cairo Int'l Book Fair kicks off amid COVID-19 precautions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 53rd edition of Cairo International Book Fair (CIBF), under the slogan of "Egypt's Identity - Culture & the Question of the Future," opened Wednesday with the strict implementation of COVID-19 precautionary measures, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated the CIBF, which is held at Egypt International Exhibitions Center in New Cairo from Jan. 26 to Feb. 7, with the participation of 1,067 publishers from 51 countries, said the cabinet in a statement.

Greece will be the guest of honor of the CIBF, the statement added.

"Holding the CIBF is a positive message that reflects Egypt's keenness to restore the momentum of local and international events that have been impacted by COVID-19," Madbouly said, noting that it is a necessity to deal with the pandemic and overcome its negative repercussions.

"The CIBF is a festival of Egyptian culture," said Culture Minister Inas Abdel-Dayem, adding that this edition will witness the launch of a digital-book project that will focus on screening Egypt's old heritage.

