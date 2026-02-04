560 tons of grain to transit Azerbaijan en route to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another shipment of grain is set to be transported to Armenia via Azerbaijan, continuing cross-border transit cooperation in the region.

Officials said eight railcars carrying a total of 560 tons of grain will be sent to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory. The shipment is part of ongoing transit operations moving grain from Russia to Armenia, News.Az reports, citing local media.

With the latest shipment included, a total of about 20,660 tons of grain has now been transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan, according to available data.

The transit route has seen regular activity in recent weeks. Earlier shipments included multiple rail consignments carrying thousands of tons of grain, highlighting the growing role of regional logistics corridors in supporting trade and supply chains.

Previous deliveries included 25 grain-loaded railcars weighing about 1,746 tons that reached Armenia via Azerbaijan earlier this month. Before that, nearly 19,900 tons of grain had already been transported through the same route.

The continued shipments reflect ongoing cooperation in regional transit and logistics operations, with rail transport playing a key role in moving essential commodities across the South Caucasus.

Officials say the transit corridor is helping maintain steady supply flows and supports broader regional trade connectivity.

News.Az