6 Turkish soldiers killed in terror attack in northern Iraq

Six Turkish soldiers were killed and one was wounded in an attack by terrorists near the northern Iraqi border, the National Defense Ministry said Saturday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

At least seven terrorists were “neutralized” in the region, the ministry said in a statement.

The terrorists' affiliation was not specified, but the PKK terror group has been known to be active in the region. PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

Turkish authorities use "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Ankara’s cross-border anti-terror operations continue in the region, the ministry stressed.

“We wish Allah's mercy to our holy martyrs who lost their lives, condolences and forbearance to their grieving family, the Turkish Armed Forces and our noble nation,” said the ministry, and it wished a quick healing to the personnel injured.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz expressed sadness about the incident in a statement on X that conveyed condolences to the families of the killed soldiers and he wished the injured heal soon.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also conveyed condolences and wished Allah’s mercy on the slain soldiers.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus wished Allah’s grace for the Turkish “martyrs,” wishing forbearance to their families and loved ones and urgent healing to injured soldiers.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

