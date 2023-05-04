600-seat school will be built in city of Gubadli

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony of the laying of the foundation stone for a 600-seat secondary school in the city of Gubadli, News.az reports.

The head of state was informed of the school building.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the school building.

News.Az