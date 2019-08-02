6.5-magnitude quake interrupts Chilean president mid-speech

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake on Thursday interrupted Chilean President Sebastian Pinera as he was making a speech at a fruit exporting plant in Teno, a town in central Curico province, Xinhua reported.

In a video footage of the event uploaded by leading national dailies, including El Mercurio Online, an organizer was announcing that there is an earthquake and calling on the participants to remain calm.

"I am calmer than you are," Pinera said from the stage, eliciting laughter and applause from the audience.

"The land also wanted to applaud us. This movement is a tribute to the men and women who work the land in our country," he added.

According to the national seismological center of the University of Chile, the quake struck at 2:28 p.m. local time (1828 GMT) with an epicenter located 43 kilometers northwest of Pichilemu, in Cardenal Caro province, and at a depth of 11 kilometers.

The quake was felt in the regions of Valparaiso, Metropolitana, O'Higgins and Maule.

No injuries or damage have been reported.

News.Az

News.Az