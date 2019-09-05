Yandex metrika counter

650,000 trees to be planted to mark Imadeddin Nasimi`s 650th birthday

On the initiative of Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, 650,000 trees will be planted in the country in one day to mark the 650th birthday anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadeddin Nasimi.

According to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, public figures, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps, executive bodies, non-governmental organizations and young volunteers will join the initiative.

The large-scale event will start from Shamakhy, the birthplace of the poet.

President Ilham Aliyev declared 2019 as a Year of Nasimi in Azerbaijan.

