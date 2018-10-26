6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum adopts declaration

+ ↺ − 16 px

The declaration of the 6th International Humanitarian Forum has been adopted in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the declaration, the work of the Forum will contribute to the expansion and development of cooperation.

The forum participants think that the event, with the condition of investing in the development of human potential and human capital, finding answers to the current challenges, ensures the improvement of management, production, scientific, information and communication technologies.

"We confirm that Azerbaijan has achieved great success to preserve and increase human capital, as well as success that, in general, ensures great results in the field of sustainable and inclusive development," the declaration says.

The declaration emphasizes the importance of forming an idea of ecological civilization, stimulating various activity aimed at applying an effective model of a caring attitude to natural resources, a rational attitude to carrying out the necessary measures in connection with climate change.

“We call on various international and national structures specializing in the areas of human development and humanitarian cooperation to create an atmosphere of tolerance and mutual respect, to hold forums, conferences and round tables aimed at solving contemporary global and local challenges,” the document says.

“We think that the adoption of this declaration and its use to strengthen cooperation in the humanitarian sphere are necessary."

Held under the slogan “Shaping a New World and a New Humanity: Creativity and Human Development”, the VI Baku International Humanitarian Forum that kicked off Oct. 25 brings together 581 delegates from 86 countries and 24 international organizations.

News.Az

News.Az