Seven Azerbaijani servicemen martyred in recent border clashes with Armenia

Seven servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army were martyred during the combat operations that occurred on the state border as a result of Armenian provocations on Tuesday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The Defense Ministry announced the names of the martyred servicemen: Lieutenant Niftaliyev Umud Oruj, Warrant Officer Jabbarov Orkhan Hatam, Long-term active military serviceman junior sergeant Aliyev Natig Yusif, Soldier Aghayev Elchin Marifat, Soldier Alizade Elmin Samir, Soldier Aliyev Elchin Ramil, and Soldier Khalilov Murad Galib.

The ministry’s leadership extended deepest condolences to the relatives of the martyrs.

Some 10 servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army were wounded in the battles, the ministry added.

