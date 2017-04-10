7 PKK terrorists killed in southeast Turkey clash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seven PKK terrorists were killed during a security operation in southeastern Turkey’s Mardin province on Sunday, according to the Turkish military on Monday, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said the clash between armed forces and PKK terrorists took place in the province’s Artuklu district.

Security forces also seized two M-16s, four Kalashnikovs, a gun and 30 clips as well as 10 hand grenades, the statement said.

Meanwhile, security forces also seized an improvised explosive device in southeastern Diyarbakir province’s Hazro district during a routine security check, it said, adding the explosives were later destroyed by security forces.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU. It has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, during which more than 40,000 people have been killed.

Since the group resumed its armed campaign in July 2015, more than 1,200 people, including security personnel and civilians, have lost their lives.

