7th Congress of New Azerbaijan Party held (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 7th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has been held.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the congress in a video format.

President Ilham Aliyev: I declare the 6th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party open.

The national anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

President Ilham Aliyev: Dear members of the New Azerbaijan Party, first of all, I ask you to observe a moment of silence to honor the memory of the Patriotic War martyrs.

The memory of the Patriotic war martyrs was honored with one-minute silence.

President Ilham Aliyev: May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace!

The head of state, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev then made an opening speech at the congress.

News.Az

News.Az