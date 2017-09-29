9 PKK terrorists killed in Turkey, N Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least nine PKK terrorists were killed Friday during counter-terror operations in Turkey and northern Iraq, said a statement by the Turkish General Staff, APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

Turkish jets targeted PKK camps in northern Iraq's Avasin-Basyan region and killed three terrorists, the statement said.

In another operation conducted in Turkey's southeastern Sirnak province, six PKK terrorists were killed, the statement added.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015.

