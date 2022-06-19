9th Global Baku Forum’s panel in Shusha highlights reconstruction and development of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, East Zangazur

+ ↺ − 16 px

A panel session on “Azerbaijan's Vision for the Reconstruction and Development of the Karabakh and East Zangazur Economic Regions” was held Sunday in the Shusha city as part of the 9th Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports.

The panel session was moderated by Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin.

Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in liberated part of Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district), and Vahid Hajiyev, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Zangilan, took part in the session.

Speakers provided information about the ongoing large-scale restoration and construction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, the 9th Global Baku Forum under the motto "Challenges to the Global World Order” got underway on 16 June.

News.Az