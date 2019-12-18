9th meeting of TURKPA Council kicks off in Baku

9th meeting of TURKPA Council kicks off in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 9th meeting of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries kicked off in Baku on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting organized by the Azerbaijani Parliament, Mustafa Sentop, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, said that the Turkic nations share a common history, AzVision.az reports.

Touching upon the ongoing Armenian military aggression against Azerbaijan, the speaker stressed that Turkey always stands by Azerbaijan in this matter.

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov expressed gratitude to the Turkish side for successfully presiding TURKPA. He noted that TURKPA has already turned into an influential parliamentary organization.

The speaker expressed confidence that TURKPA will manage to cope with all tasks lying ahead.

News.Az

News.Az