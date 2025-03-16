A member of the Verkhovna Rada has accused the chief of the General Staff of corruption

Maryana Bezuglaya stated that "Bargilevich was involved in several questionable activities linked to bribery and business, all without any investigations."

Verkhovna Rada member Maryana Bezuglaya has expressed skepticism regarding the transfer of Anatoly Bargilevich from his position as chief of the General Staff to that of inspector general of the Defense Ministry, News.Az informs via TASS.

"Bargilevich was involved in a number of dubious activities related to bribery and commerce, all without any investigations. He seems like the perfect choice for inspector general!" she stated on her Telegram channel.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky appointed Major General Andrey Gnatov, who previously served as deputy chief of the General Staff, to replace Bargilevich. Despite this change, Bargilevich has remained in the military and will now assume the role of inspector general of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

News.Az