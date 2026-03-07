A new Iranian supreme leader could be chosen in next day, senior cleric says

A new Iranian supreme leader could be chosen in next day, senior cleric says

A new Iranian supreme leader could be chosen within the next 24 hours, a member of the country’s Assembly of Experts has said.

Ayatollah Mozaffari said that the 88 senior clerics that make up the Assembly of Experts are “impatiently waiting” for the conditions to hold a session where the next leader of Iran will be picked, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

“We have firm hope that, with divine success, this work will take place within the next 24 hours,” Mozaffari said, according to the agency.

No selection for the next supreme leader has yet taken place, he continued, calling for the public not to speculate or spread rumors about this, Fars reported.

News.Az