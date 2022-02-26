About 500 Azerbaijani citizens crossed from Ukraine to Moldova, 190 to Poland in last two days – Foreign Ministry

About 500 Azerbaijani citizens crossed from Ukraine to Moldova, 190 to Poland in last two days – Foreign Ministry

Over the past two days, about 500 Azerbaijani citizens have entered the territory of Moldova through the border points of Ocnita and Palanca in Ukraine, 50 of them returned to Azerbaijan by air through the territory of Romania, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Another 190 of Azerbaijani citizens crossed the border between Ukraine and Poland by land, the ministry noted.

Due to the ongoing tensions in Ukraine, Baku once again urged Azerbaijani citizens to stay away from military installations, stay at home or in a safe place, and refrain from traveling.

In connection with special cases, Azerbaijani citizens can receive information by contacting the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Kyiv by phone (+380 73) 5050000 and by e-mail kiev@mission.mfa.gov.az, by calling the Honorary Consulate in Kharkov by phone (+38057 ) 7000531 and email info.azconsulate@gmail.com

