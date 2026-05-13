Trump lands in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi - VIDEO
- 13 May 2026 15:59
- 13 May 2026 16:19
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Source: Reuters
US President Donald Trump has just landed in Beijing, China, for two days of high-stakes talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, News.Az reports, citing CNN.
Trump is now expected to take part in a brief arrival ceremony at the airport.
Trump arrives in Beijing aboard Air Force One— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 13, 2026
President Donald Trump, accompanied by a high-level U.S. delegation, has landed in the Chinese capital.
🇨🇳🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Wbil82jxao
By Nijat Babayev