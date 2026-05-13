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Trump lands in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi - VIDEO

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Trump lands in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi - VIDEO
Source: Reuters

US President Donald Trump has just landed in Beijing, China, for two days of high-stakes talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Trump is now expected to take part in a brief arrival ceremony at the airport.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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