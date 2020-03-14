Activity of ASAN Service and ASAN Kommunal service centers restricted

+ ↺ − 16 px

ASAN Service and ASAN Kommunal service centers will operate in a special working regime, State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations told APA.

According to the information, taking into consideration the information of Operative Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers dated March 13, 2020, regarding measures on preventing the spread of COVİD-19, as well as the recommendation of WHO on the closure of crowded places, the activity of ASAN Service and ASAN Kommunal service centers is restricted from March 15 until March 19.

In order to provide public services during this period appeals will be received by 108 call centers. If it is identified that the requested service is necessary, then a citizen will be directed to relevant ASAN service centers or mobile service will be provided. The centers that will receive the citizens and mobile services will be provided with temperature measuring devices and relevant hygienic facilities.

