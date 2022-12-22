(Ad) Azercell grants scholarship to 25 students

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leading mobile operator announces the results of the next “Students Bursary Program”

"Azercell Telecom" LLC finalized the evaluation process of "Student Bursary" Program announced in October of the year 2022. The program received more than 1,100 applications. At the end of the multi-stage selection process, 25 students were awarded the title of Azercell scholars. Thus, the winners will receive a monthly stipend of AZN 200 from Azercell throughout the remaining period of their university studies. Notably, the applications were evaluated in various directions such as Marketing, Business Analytics, Data Science, Information Technologies, and Cyber Security.

The Student Bursary Program of Azercell is not limited to financial support. The program offers the students a chance to increase their knowledge in the field of telecommunications, to receive invitations to the company's corporate events, to participate in various trainings, and to have an internship at the Company.

Within the framework of its corporate social responsibility policy, Azercell strives to support the growth of students with high potential as professionals in the future and helps them to develop and reveal their knowledge and academic skills. In this view, the company implements various projects towards encouraging the students of higher educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan to study and learn new technologies.

News.Az