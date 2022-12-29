(Ad) Let’s come together to make hearts feel happy! “Azercell Volunteers” bring joy of holiday to the children on New Year

This year, “Azercell Volunteers” followed its tradition of organizing next charity event for children on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year holiday.

Within the framework of the campaign "Let's come together to make hearts feel happy!", the volunteers visited the families of martyrs and veterans of the Second Patriotic War, as well as low-income families, and made their children happy. The charity event included vulnerable children of different age groups. Some 200 children received gifts with the contribution of volunteers, employees of Azercell and friends who supported them.

In addition, “Azercell Volunteers” met about 100 children in SOS Children's Villages, spent the whole day with them to let them experience the joy of the holiday.

The action "Let’s come together to make hearts feel happy!" covered a range of districts in Azerbaijan and Agali village in Zangilan recently resettled after the liberation as well.

It is worth noting that “Azercell Volunteers” continue their activities not only on holidays, but throughout the year as part of various charity initiatives.

News.Az