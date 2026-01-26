ADB to invest $50m in Azerbaijan border modernization

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is considering allocating a $50 million credit facility to support a regional project aimed at modernizing border crossing points, with Azerbaijan playing a leading role in the initiative.

The project — titled “Modernization of Border Posts for Integration, Logistics and Development” — will cover Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The initiative seeks to improve cross-border transit, trade efficiency and regional connectivity through upgraded infrastructure and digital customs systems, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Azerbaijan’s experience in digitizing customs procedures, modernizing border checkpoints and developing international transport corridors is being considered a model for other participating countries. This positions the country as a key contributor to shaping best practices in regional border management and logistics development.

The total project budget is estimated at $50 million, with financing expected to come from ADB’s capital resources. Approval of the project concept is scheduled for November 26, 2027, while final credit approval is planned for 2028.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the ADB since 1999. Over this period, the bank has invested approximately $5.6 billion in the country, including $4.4 billion in the public sector and $1.2 billion in the private sector. Transport and energy remain the most funded sectors, receiving $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion respectively.

Under a new partnership strategy, ADB has expressed readiness to invest up to $2.5 billion more in Azerbaijan in the coming years, further strengthening cooperation in infrastructure, connectivity and sustainable economic development.

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Manila, the Asian Development Bank includes 69 shareholder countries, with 50 from the Asia-Pacific region.

News.Az