Adobe integrates Photoshop, Acrobat into ChatGPT

Adobe has integrated its Photoshop, Adobe Express, and Acrobat apps into ChatGPT, enabling users to edit images, design graphics, and manage PDFs directly within the AI chatbot.

The integration allows ChatGPT’s 800 million weekly users to perform creative and productivity tasks—such as photo retouching, graphic creation, design animation, or PDF summarization—without leaving the chat interface. Users need an Adobe account to access the apps, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Photoshop, Acrobat, and Adobe Express are now free to use on ChatGPT desktop, web, and iOS. Adobe Express is already available on Android, with Photoshop and Acrobat support coming soon. The move reflects Adobe’s push to embed its tools into conversational AI and simplify workflows for both beginners and professionals.

