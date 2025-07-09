AES stock soars amid reports of possible sale as infrastructure giants circle

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares of AES Corp. surged 16% in premarket trading Wednesday following reports that the renewable energy firm is exploring a potential sale amid growing interest from major infrastructure investors.

AES is weighing strategic options, including a sale, after its stock lost nearly half its value over the past two years. Sources familiar with the matter say that BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners unit and Brookfield Asset Management are among the firms actively studying a possible acquisition, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

AES, known for its solar energy projects, has struggled in the stock market despite striking renewable energy supply deals with tech giants such as Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon for their data center operations.

The power sector has become increasingly attractive to investors this year, driven by soaring electricity demand from artificial intelligence development and cryptocurrency mining. That trend has already sparked major deals, including Blackstone’s $11.5 billion acquisition of TXNM Energy and Constellation Energy’s $26.6 billion purchase of Calpine.

While AES declined to comment on the report, and neither Brookfield nor Global Infrastructure Partners responded to requests for comment, the news has reignited investor interest. AES shares had been down nearly 14% this year prior to Wednesday's rally.

The potential sale of AES would mark another major shake-up in a rapidly evolving power sector, as energy demand continues to be reshaped by emerging technologies.

News.Az