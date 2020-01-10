AFFA disqualifies three more people for fixed matches

+ ↺ − 16 px

The AFFA Disciplinary Committee imposed further penalties for the fixed matches.

Report informs that the penalties were imposed on suspicious cases recorded at Sabail-2 and Qarabag matches.

The research, carried out by AFFA's special commissions on fixed matches, experts, and the information received by UEFA and AFFA, show that some players and other football functionaries, including those not involved in football, had a hand in fixed matches. Considering the judgment of the commission and experts, including UEFA materials and reports, all the mentioned people have been banned from all types of football activities.

Namig Yusifov-a former player of Qarabag

Jeyhun Guliyev - a former player of Sabail-2

Kamran Akbarov – administrator of Sabail-2, former administrator of U-19 National Team.

