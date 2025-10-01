Yandex metrika counter

Afghan internet disrupted due to fiber replacement, says gov't spokesman

Photo: Al-Jazeera

The Afghan government's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Wednesday said that the country's internet disruption was due to technical reasons, and denied reports about an internet ban in Afghanistan, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"The old internet fiber across Afghanistan has worn out and is being replaced," the official Urdu X account of the Afghan government quoted Mujahid as saying.

Afghanistan has witnessed network disruptions in recent days, leading to speculation on social media about possible restrictions on internet use.


