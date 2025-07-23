Afghanistan mine blast kills and injures 18 people

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six people died and 12 others were injured due to an explosion inside a coal mine in northern Afghanistan's Baghlan province on Tuesday, provincial director for coal mine Mawlawi Abdullah said, News.az reports citing CNN.

According to the official, the blast took place in the Karkar coal mine at 3:30 p.m. local time, killing six miners on the spot and injuring 12 others.

All the injured have been shifted to the hospital, the official added without providing more details.

News.Az