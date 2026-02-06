AFL star Bailey Smith faces licence loss over speeding

+ ↺ − 16 px

Geelong Cats star Bailey Smith is set to lose his driver’s licence after being caught speeding while returning to his home during Victoria’s recent bushfires.

Smith was reportedly clocked driving at 125km/h near his Surf Coast property last month as he rushed back to check on animals at his 5.8-hectare home amid the fires. As a result of exceeding his demerit point limit, he is expected to be without his licence for the next three months, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

The ban means Smith will need alternative transport ahead of next weekend’s AFL Origin clash, where the 25-year-old is due to represent Victoria.

The incident adds to a difficult start to the year for the high-profile midfielder, who has attracted attention for a series of off-field controversies. Geelong cancelled future Mad Monday celebrations after an inappropriate image and caption referencing veteran reporter Caroline Wilson were shared during the festivities.

Smith was also criticised by former West Coast Eagles player Mitch Brown, who accused him of homophobia over a Brokeback Mountain remark made at the same event. Earlier in the season, he received a warning from the AFL for verbally abusing a photographer at a Geelong training session.

Despite the controversies, Smith is coming off an All-Australian season and was praised at the awards night for speaking openly about his mental health struggles.

News.Az