Agenda of EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council's meeting revealed

Agenda for the EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council's meeting, scheduled for Feb. 9, has been revealed.

During the meeting, to be chaired by EU High Representative Federica Mogherini and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, the sides will discuss the state of the EU-Azerbaijan relations in the framework of the Eastern Partnership and the European Neighborhood Policy, reads a message posted on the Council of the European Union website.

The discussion will also cover such topics as ongoing negotiations on the new EU-Azerbaijan bilateral agreement, economic and trade cooperation, as well as ongoing economic reforms in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Cooperation Council will discuss energy cooperation, including the Southern Gas Corridor, and energy efficiency.

The ongoing negotiations on the civil aviation agreement will be touched as well.

Mammadyarov and Mogherini will have a political dialogue, including on democracy, rule of law and human rights. They are also expected to touch upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and a number of regional issues.

The European Council adopted a mandate for the European Commission and the high representative for foreign affairs and security policy to negotiate - on behalf of the EU and its member states - a comprehensive agreement with Azerbaijan in November 2016.

The bilateral relations between the EU and Azerbaijan are regulated on the basis of an agreement on partnership and cooperation that was signed in 1996 and entered into force in 1999.

The new agreement should replace the 1996 partnership and cooperation agreement, focusing on shared objectives and challenges the EU and Azerbaijan face today.

Previously, both sides voiced hope to initial the aviation agreement in 2018. Creation of a common aviation area is an initiative of the European Commission and aims to open and integrate aviation markets. This will lead to new opportunities for consumers and operators, and, most importantly, to high standards in terms of flight safety as well as air traffic management.

News.Az

