AGF: Revival of gymnastics in Azerbaijan associated with Mehriban Aliyeva

With the election of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva as president of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), the revival of gymnastics began in the country, Trend reported citing AGF Secretary General Nurlana Mammadzade.

“In 2002, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva was elected President of the AGF,” Mammadzade said. “The gymnastics began to revive in this country from this period. The AGF successfully develops all six competitive sports recognized by the International Gymnastics Federation.”

She noted that starting from 2016, Azerbaijan annually holds World Cup competitions in three types of Olympic gymnastics.

“These days, the FIG World Cup in artistic gymnastics is taking place in Baku,” she said. “These competitions are different because they are held as the qualification for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The significance of these competitions is great for coaches and athletes, as well as for the organizers.”

Speaking about the difference of this competition from other World Cups, Mammadzade noted that only one technical delegate is invited from the International Gymnastics Federation at regular World Cups. This year, in addition to the technical delegates, there are also quest judges who serve as supervisors regarding apparatuses, as well as referee judges, she said.

Mammadzade noted that given the qualification nature of the competition, the number of participants is very big.

“If compared with last year’s World Cup, the number of countries doubled,” she said. “This year, representatives from 41 countries participate in the competition.”

