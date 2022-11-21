Aghali “smart” village project in Azerbaijan is based on UN’s SDGs – official

Azerbaijan continues to implement the Aghali “smart” village project in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, Vahid Hajiyev, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Zangilan district, said on Monday.

He made the remarks while speaking at an international conference on the theme “Smart villages: An innovative approach to the development of rural areas” in Baku, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev noted that in July, Azerbaijan started to relocate former IDPs to Aghali village.

“A total of 66 families (325 people) are living there right now. We plan to relocate another group of families to Aghali next month,” he said.

“The population of the villages is already provided with public and bank services. The work in widening the business environment is underway. I would like to note that the majority of those families are employed,” the president’s special representative added.

