Aid campaign for quake-affected people in Türkiye underway in Baku

Aid campaign for quake-affected people in Türkiye underway in Baku

Aid campaign for quake-affected people in Türkiye underway in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

An aid campaign for the people affected by devastating earthquakes in southern Türkiye is underway in the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku, News.Az reports.

Despite the deterioration of the weather, Azerbaijani citizens are flocking to aid collection points to help fraternal Türkiye.

Currently, two aid collection points are open in Baku. The aid campaign launched by the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex on Tbilisi Avenue. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation launched an aid campaign at the Baku Sports Complex.

Collected aid is sorted by volunteers, packed, loaded into trucks and sent to the brotherly country.

At least 14,351 people were killed and 63,794 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

News.Az