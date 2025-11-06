Aid entering Gaza ‘wholly insufficient’, says Norwegian refugee council

+ ↺ − 16 px

Only around 100 aid trucks are entering war-torn Gaza each day through the UN system — a level of assistance that humanitarian groups say is far from enough to meet the territory’s vast needs, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

“There may be aid coming in through governments like the UAE and Egypt, but we don’t have oversight over those deliveries,” NRC communication adviser Shaina Low told Al Jazeera. “We know the amount of aid entering is wholly insufficient for the tremendous need in Gaza after two years of bombardment and destruction,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Low said the NRC currently has $4 million worth of aid — including shelter and hygiene supplies — stored in warehouses in Egypt, ready to be sent into Gaza ahead of the winter.

“But each time we apply with the Israelis, we get rejected,” she added.

Humanitarian agencies have repeatedly warned that restrictions on aid access are deepening Gaza’s crisis, leaving civilians without adequate food, medicine, and shelter as the conflict continues.

