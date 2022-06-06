Aide to Azerbaijani president met with US National Security Advisor to President

Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev met in Washington with US Natioanal Security Advisor to President Jake Sullivan, News,az reports according Hikmat Hajiyev's post on Twitter.

"Today at White House I had fruitful and friendly conversation with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Azerbaijan-United States partnership and regional issues", Hikmat Hajiyev twitted.

