Air Astana faces second emergency landing in 24 hours

According to the statement, the aircraft carrying 138 passengers departed Almaty at 1:00 a.m. and landed in India’s capital at 5:01 am, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

Air Astana emphasized that the landing was carried out normally and without incident.

The airline said passengers are being provided with meals and temporary visas, while accommodation arrangements are also being addressed. Meanwhile, Air Astana is preparing a reserve aircraft to transport passengers to their final destination.

The incident was the second emergency landing involving the airline within a 24-hour period. A day earlier, on December 17, Air Astana flight KC851 on the Almaty–Astana route was forced to make an emergency landing at the departure airport after smoke was detected in the cabin.