Air Astana flight makes emergency landing after cabin smoke

An Air Astana-operated flight from Almaty to Astana, KC-851, made an emergency landing early on December 17 after the crew issued a mayday due to smoke in the cabin, according to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport.

The incident involved an Airbus A321N aircraft and occurred at 7:38 a.m. local time, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

The plane safely landed at Almaty Airport at 7:40 a.m., with aircraft rescue and fire-fighting teams on the runway as a precaution.

Preliminary reports indicate that no passengers or crew members were injured.

Kazakhstan’s transport accident and incident investigation department has opened an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the event.

News.Az