Air Astana flight makes emergency landing after cabin smoke
Source: Air Astana
An Air Astana-operated flight from Almaty to Astana, KC-851, made an emergency landing early on December 17 after the crew issued a mayday due to smoke in the cabin, according to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport.
The incident involved an Airbus A321N aircraft and occurred at 7:38 a.m. local time, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.
The plane safely landed at Almaty Airport at 7:40 a.m., with aircraft rescue and fire-fighting teams on the runway as a precaution.
Preliminary reports indicate that no passengers or crew members were injured.
Kazakhstan’s transport accident and incident investigation department has opened an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the event.