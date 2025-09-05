Air India Express flight lands emergency due to technical glitch

+ ↺ − 16 px

A midair scare prompted an Air India Express flight to make an emergency landing on Friday at an airport in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, according to multiple local media reports.

All the 161 passengers and crew on board are reported safe, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Air India Express flight, IX 1028, travelling between Delhi and Indore, suffered a midair engine fault, following which the pilot called out a "PAN-PAN" sign and later landed at the Indore airport with a 20-minute delay.

Following the landing, the aircraft was taken to the bay where a team of technical experts inspected it to look into the fault.

