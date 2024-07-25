Air Serbia eyes direct flights from Belgrade to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Air Serbia, a national air carrier of Serbia, plan to launch direct test flights from Belgrade to Baku by the end of 2024.

The announcement was made by Nikola Selakovic, Serbia's Minister of Culture and Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan-Serbia Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, News.Az reports.Speaking at the 8th session of the commission in Baku on Thursday, Minister Selakovic stressed that Serbia stands out as one of the few countries that offer visa-free travel for Azerbaijani citizens. He noted that despite this convenience, there are currently no direct flight connections between the two nations.Minister Selakovic emphasized the importance of establishing an air link. “In the coming days, we plan to hold a video conference with representatives from Azerbaijan to discuss this matter,” he added.

