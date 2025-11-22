Air traffic over Dutch airport suspended due to drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

Civilian and military air traffic at Eindhoven Airport in the Netherlands has been suspended due to drones, Dutch Minister of Defense Ruben Brekelmans said on social media platform X late Saturday, News.az reports citing CNN.

The number of drones involved remains unknown. The minister said that further investigation is ongoing and that action will be taken as necessary.

Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported that flights scheduled to land at Eindhoven are being diverted to Brussels, Rotterdam, and Weeze in Germany.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of Defense reported that drones were spotted Friday night over Volkel Air Base, about 30 kilometers from Eindhoven Airport. Air Force personnel fired weapons from the ground to attempt to neutralize the drones, which subsequently departed and were never recovered.

News.Az