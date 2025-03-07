Airbus sees decline in deliveries in early 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Airbus reported an 18% year-on-year decline in deliveries for January and February, with 65 aircraft handed over to customers, the company announced on Friday.

Airbus has warned about relatively weak deliveries in the first quarter after supplies from engine maker CFM were pulled forward to the fourth quarter of last year to help Airbus to broadly reach its annual target, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In February the company delivered 40 jets.

Airbus also reported 14 new orders for February, bringing the total this year to 69. After cancellations, Airbus reached 65 net orders in the first two months, up from 33 at the same point last year.

