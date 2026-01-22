Airport expansion projects gain state priority status

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is preparing a new legal framework that will allow land acquisition for airport construction and expansion to be officially classified as a matter of state necessity.

The proposal is reflected in amendments to the Law “On Acquisition of Land for State Needs,” which were discussed today at a session of the Milli Majlis Committee on Agrarian Policy. Corresponding changes to the Civil Code are also planned, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Currently, Article 3 of the Law defines five categories of state needs that justify land acquisition. However, land purchases required for the expansion of existing state-owned airports and aerodromes, or for the construction of new ones, are not yet explicitly included in this list. This legal gap has created challenges in regulating land ownership relations and implementing airport development projects efficiently.

Officials noted that modern aviation standards require airports to comply with international safety and operational regulations. This includes enhancing flight safety systems, creating or expanding protected security zones around airports, and constructing or widening runways. To meet these requirements, municipalities and privately owned lands often need to be acquired. The absence of a clear legal basis for such acquisitions has slowed infrastructure development in this strategically important sector.

Considering that airports are facilities of special national significance, the proposed amendments aim to establish a solid legal foundation for acquiring land for state-owned airport expansion or for building new airport and aerodrome infrastructure.

If adopted, the changes will streamline aviation development projects, align Azerbaijan’s airport infrastructure with international standards, and improve the country’s capacity for safe and efficient air transport.

News.Az